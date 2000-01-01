NBC 4 New York, Telemundo 47, and Raymour & Flanigan are Supporting Our Schools

You're on track to get doubled donations (and unlock a reward for the colleague who referred you). Keep up the great work!
  • $1,389raised
  • 3projects funded
  • 103students helped
  • 3schools served
  • 3teachers supported
NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU, and Raymour & Flanigan are joining with DonorsChoose to support the virtual classroom needs of teachers and students across the Tri-State area. Through Supporting Our Schools, viewers can review and support important projects spotlighted on this webpage. You can track the progress of this campaign at the top of this page, which will offer real-time data on the number of projects supported and total funds donated.

Remember, all donations are tax-deductible and you will receive a receipt good for income tax purposes! For more information on the campaign, please visit nbcnewyork.com/schools or telemundo47.com/escuelas.


NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU y Raymour & Flanigan se unen a DonorsChoose para apoyar virtual las necesidades presenciales de maestros y estudiantes en todo el rea de Tri-State. Mediante Apoyo a Nuestras Escuelas, los espectadores pueden visitar y apoyar proyectos importantes destacados en esta pagina web. Puede realizar un seguimiento del progreso de esta campaa en la parte superior de esta pagina, que ofrecer datos en tiempo real sobre el numero de proyectos admitidos y el total de fondos donados.

Recuerde, todas las donaciones son deducibles de impuestos y usted recibir un recibo bueno para propsitos del impuesto sobre la renta! Para obtener ms informacion sobre la campaa, visite nbcnewyork.com/schools o telemundo47.com/escuelas.

